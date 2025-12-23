Assam: Rangia youth detained for social media post allegedly supporting Hindu man's killing in Bangladesh

A youth from Rangia,Assam has been detained by the police for allegedly posting a controversial video on social media that supported the killing of a Hindu youth in Bangladesh, states report.



The accused has been identified as Mohammad Shaif Akhtar Ali, a resident of Ward No. 3 in Rangia. According to reports, the video in question was circulated through Facebook and Instagram accounts operating under the name “BOLLO CHAIWALA.”



Following the circulation of the video, which reportedly triggered public concern due to its sensitive nature, the police took swift action and detained the youth for questioning. Authorities are examining the content of the video and the associated social media accounts as part of an ongoing investigation.



Further legal action will be initiated based on the findings of the investigation, police added. Meanwhile, officials have urged the public to exercise restraint and refrain from sharing or promoting content that could disturb communal harmony.