Assam ranks 4th among fish-producing states in India: Minister Pijush Hazarika

Assam has emerged as the fourth highest fish-producing state in India, achieving a significant milestone in the fisheries sector. Assam BJP Minister Pijush Hazarika, who holds the Fisheries Department portfolio, shared the news.



The minister revealed that fish production in Assam has doubled over the past five years, growing from 2019 to 2024. The total fish output has now reached 4.99 lakh metric tonnes, underscoring the state's steady growth in the aquaculture sector.

“This is a remarkable achievement for Assam and for our hardworking fish farmers,” Hazarika stated. “Fish farming is not only a profitable venture, but also a powerful tool for employment generation and economic growth.”

Sharing his personal connection to the sector, the minister said his own family has been involved in fish farming for generations. “We understand the importance and value of this profession. Assam’s abundant water bodies, favourable climate, and fertile land make it ideal for aquaculture,” he remarked.

Calling for greater youth involvement in the sector, Hazarika urged the younger generation to embrace fish farming as a sustainable livelihood option. “I appeal to our youth to explore fish farming seriously. It is a reliable means of income and a pathway to self-reliance,” he added.

The minister also assured continued support from the government in strengthening infrastructure, providing training, and improving market access to further boost the fisheries sector in Assam.