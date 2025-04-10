Assam has emerged as one of the top three states spearheading India’s post-COVID economic recovery, according to a recent report by India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra), a subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The findings underscore the state’s robust and consistent economic performance, with a strong trajectory maintained over the past five years.

The report reveals that Assam has posted an average Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) growth rate of 7% at constant prices since the onset of the pandemic. This steady momentum has positioned the state as a key contributor to national economic revival.

Highlights from the report:

Five consecutive years of sustained growth have led to Assam’s GSDP nearly doubling.

The state has attracted Rs 200 crore in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) along with substantial domestic capital infusion.

Analysts estimate that if the current pace continues, Assam’s GSDP could surpass ₹10 lakh crore within the next five years.

This trajectory could elevate Assam into the ranks of India’s top five states by economic output.

The report, while optimistic, cautions that continued growth hinges on policy consistency, stable governance, and a favorable investment climate. Economic experts emphasize the need for long-term strategic planning and infrastructure development to maintain the upward trajectory.