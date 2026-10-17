Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on October 17 said the state had ranked first in the implementation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), citing the National Crime and Criminal Intelligence System (NCLI) dashboard of the Union Home Ministry.

In a post on X, Sarma said the state's policing approach focused on stronger enforcement, swift action against crime and the protection of citizens.

“When it comes to fighting crime, Assam means business. Our policing is focused on stronger enforcement, swift action and protecting every citizen,” the chief minister wrote.

He added that Assam ranked No. 1 in the implementation of the BNS, according to the dashboard of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita came into force on July 1, 2024, replacing the Indian Penal Code as part of India's overhaul of its criminal laws. The new legislation forms part of a broader set of criminal law reforms aimed at updating the country's legal framework.

The chief minister's statement highlighted the state government's emphasis on law enforcement and the implementation of the new criminal justice framework.