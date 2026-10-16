Assam ranked first in the country in the use of the National Intelligence Grid (NATGRID) in September 2026, recording 2,37,121 activities across its Gandiva and Sudarshan platforms, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on October 16.

In a post on X, Sarma said strong intelligence, swift coordination and the effective use of technology were essential to improving public safety and internal security.

“Ranking No. 1 in NATGRID usage nationwide in September 2026, with 2,37,121 activities across Gandiva and Sudarshan platforms, Assam is strengthening its ability to access and utilise intelligence inputs for more effective law enforcement and internal security,” the Chief Minister said.

He added that technology-driven intelligence gathering and coordination were important components of the state's efforts to strengthen law enforcement.

NATGRID is a government initiative designed to facilitate access to and analysis of information from multiple databases by authorised security and law enforcement agencies to support investigations and counter-terrorism efforts.