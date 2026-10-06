Assam ranks second in India in access to essential medicines, says Himanta

Assam has ranked second in India in access to essential medicines across public healthcare institutions, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on October 6, describing the achievement as a boost to the state's healthcare system.

Sarma shared the claim on social media while responding to a post by Health Minister Ashok Singhal, who said Assam had secured the second position nationally in access to essential medicines under the Essential Drugs List (EDL).

“A proud moment for Assam's healthcare journey,” Sarma said, adding that what mattered most was ensuring that medicines were available to people when they needed them.

Assam has a state-level Essential Drugs List and operates a free-drug service through the National Health Mission, under which essential medicines are supplied free of cost at government health facilities across the state.

The state's drug procurement system has also been centralised through the Assam Medical Services Corporation Limited, with the system aimed at improving procurement efficiency, quality assurance and continuity of supply. A 2026 National Health Mission compendium has highlighted Assam's centralised procurement model as a best practice in strengthening the healthcare supply chain.

The Union Health Ministry's Free Drugs Service Initiative similarly seeks to ensure the availability of essential medicines at public health facilities and reduce patients' out-of-pocket expenditure.

Sarma congratulated health department officials and the wider team involved in the initiative, urging them to maintain the momentum.