Assam: Ranoj Pegu rejects claims of delay in college fee waiver reimbursements

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on Monday, June 15, dismissed reports alleging delays in the release of fee waiver reimbursements to colleges, stating that the claims are inaccurate and unsupported by facts.

In a statement shared on social media, the minister said the Assam government has already released a substantial amount of Rs 204.94 crore under the Fee Waiver Scheme for the academic year 2025–26. He further clarified that reimbursement dues for the previous academic year, 2024–25, have also been fully cleared.

Rejecting reports of pending reimbursements, Pegu stated that allegations suggesting colleges had not received fee waiver reimbursements were “completely false, misleading and without any factual basis.”

The minister acknowledged that a remaining balance of Rs 30 crore is yet to be disbursed under the scheme. However, he assured that the pending amount would be released immediately after the conclusion of the ongoing Budget Session of the Assam Legislative Assembly.

According to Pegu, the government remains committed to ensuring uninterrupted implementation of the Fee Waiver Scheme, which is designed to reduce financial barriers for students pursuing higher education across the state.

The clarification comes amid reports raising concerns over delays in reimbursement to educational institutions under the flagship initiative.

Reiterating the state government’s position, the minister said the scheme continues to be a key intervention aimed at expanding equitable access to higher education and ensuring that no eligible student is deprived of educational opportunities due to financial constraints.