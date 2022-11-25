Finding no help from police, a rape victim in the Bajali district of Assam has sought Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's intervention into the matter after police failed to nab the culprit.

Besides this, the victim also sought help from the media and the public to get justice.

The incident took place in Balapara village in the Bajali district of Assam.

Following the crime, the locals of Balapara village are upset with him and have come forward to support the victim and fight for justice.

As per reports, the culprit committed the crime when the victim was alone at her home.

The entire incident came to light when the victim’s mother came to know about the incident and later she informed the local police.

Acting on her complaint, the Police lodged an FIR against the culprit under Section 376/448 IPC.

“I was at home. My father is a daily wage labourer. After doing the household chores I was taking rest and suddenly he ( the culprit ) came to our house and sat beside me. Seeing no one at home he took the opportunity of the situation and he grabbed me and raped me,” the victim said.

“I was about to get married next year. And now my marriage has been cancelled. Who will marry me now?”, the victim added.

The victim further said that it’s been five days and still the culprit is nowhere to be found, adding, ''I want justice as soon as possible and I want Chief Minister’s intervention into the matter''.

According to reports, the culprit is currently absconding and the family members of the victim are demanding appropriate punishment against the culprit.

Even the village people have now come forward in support of the victim and said that the culprit has shamed their village and he should be arrested and punished as soon as possible.