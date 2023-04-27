A rare black panther, who for the past few days was causing has been successfully captured and caged in the Demow area of Sivasagar district, Assam on Wednesday (April 26).

According to reports, the elusive big cat had been terrorizing the villagers for the past few months, prompting forest officials to take action.

The leopard (Panthera pardus) and the jaguar (Panthera onca) both have melanistic colour variations, and the black panther is one of them. They still have their typical rosettes, even when there are too many black pigments.

The big cat is mostly found in the tropical and equatorial rainforests of Mount Kenya, Java, Southwestern China, Myanmar, and Nepal, as well as the equatorial rainforests of Malaya. It is primarily found in Kerala and Assam in India.

It’s great news that the black panther still roams in the jungles of Assam", said one environmentalist, who applauded the capture of the cat.

The black panther is a rare species, and its presence in the Assam jungle is good news for nature lovers.”

The big cat's capture was a noteworthy accomplishment that brought solace to the people who had been living in fear for the previous few months.