The state directorate of archaeology has unearthed rare and unique uniface coins made of copper and silver in the Morigaon district of Assam, dating back to the time of Tyagsimha (890-900 AD), the last ruler of the Mlechchha dynasty.

The directorate recovered at least 12 coins and 10 broken pieces of coins, the majority of which were made of copper with some silver. The alphabet Ta (used in Assamese and Bengali) was inscribed on the obverse side of the coins, while the reverse side was left blank, according to reports.

However, more study and research are needed to reveal more information about the coins, and the Morigaon deputy commissioner has handed it over to the directorate of the archaeology team for further investigation.

A team from the directorate also discovered terracotta pieces of the body, rim, neck, lid parts, a broken pipe, and a base part.