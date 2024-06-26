A woman from Assam's Tarapur gave birth to an exceptionally rare conjoined twins at Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) today (June 26).

The condition, identified by doctors as Dicephalic parapagus, is characterised by two heads positioned side by side on a single torso.

Despite efforts by the doctors, the twins succumbed to the critical nature of the condition within an hour of birth.

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For those unversed, Dicephalic parapagus cases are extremely rare, presenting significant challenges in medical treatment and care.

The story may be updated after additional information is provided by hospital authorities