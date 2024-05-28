The elusive Himalayan Serow has been recorded for the first time in Nameri National Park & Tiger Reserve. The sighting occurred during the Phase IV camera trapping exercise in 2024, marking a historic moment for the region's biodiversity.

The discovery was celebrated by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who expressed his excitement on social media. "The sighting of the Himalayan Serow in Nameri National Park and Tiger Reserve is great news for its rich biodiversity and Assam's wildlife conservation efforts," Sarma posted.

The Himalayan Serow, a goat-antelope species typically found in the eastern Himalayas, is known for its elusive nature and preference for rugged, mountainous terrain.