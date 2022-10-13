Rare Salazar's pit viper has been rescued from a resident at Bhelakoba Part-l area bordering Dhubri and Kokrajhar district in Sapatgram on October 13.

The rescue was conducted by snake rescuer Biswajit Barman, the Salazar's pit viper is a species of venomous green pit viper which first discovered in 2019 in the lowlands of the western part of Arunachal Pradesh.

Barman informed that its habitat is under threat from human development activities and this snake was first discovered during a herpetological expedition in the summer of 2019 their diet includes lizards, amphibians, birds, rodents and other small mammals.

"This is for the first time the species has been discovered at this part of Assam and the species needs immediate conservation", Burman added.

On the other hand, earlier on October 13, a rare species of Green Cat snake has been rescued at Numzligarh in the Golaghat district.

Upon receiving the news of spotting this rare species of snake, locals thronged to see the snake, which is unusual to have been spotted in Assam and is not endemic to this part of the state.

The snake, about 5 feet long, is completely green in colour. But the inside part of the snake's mouth is completely black. The snake that camouflages with the branches of the tree, does not easily catch the eye of human beings.

The snake was sheltering in a tennis court inside the urban area of Numaligarh Oil Refinery for the past several days.

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