A rare species of Green Cat snake has been rescued at Numzligarh in Golaghat district.

Upon receiving the news of spotting this rare species of snake, locals thronged to see the snake, which is unusual to have been spotted in Assam which is not endemic to this part of the state.

The snake, about 5 feet long, is completely green in colour. But the inside part of the snake's mouth is completely black. The snake that camouflages with the branches of the tree, does not easily catch the eye of human beings.

The snake was sheltering in a tennis court inside the urban area of Numaligarh Oil Refinery for the past several days.

A few conscious people spotted the rare species of snake and informed snake specialist Prasanna Deep Bordoloi of Morangi area.

Later, in a very tactful manner, Prasanna Deep Bordoloi rescued the snake and released it in the Deopahar Reserve Forest near Numaligarh.

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