In yet another success in its drive against wildlife crimes, the Border Security Force and Forest Service personnel apprehended one along with three Tokay geckos in the Dhubri district.

In a joint operation, the intelligence wing of the 19th Battalion BSF and forest personnel of the Sapatgram Range Office seized three numbers of Tokay Gecko and apprehended one suspected smuggler.

The accused has been identified as Salam Ali, a 40-year-old resident of village Bhelakoba Part-ll bordering BTAD in the Sapatgram area under Dhubri district.

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Ali was caught red-handed while negotiating with the fake purchaser of BSF and Forest personnel on Friday evening.

Speaking with Shahbaz Sultan Forester 1 led the operation, said that the accused had been under tracking for the last three days, and on Friday evening, along with the BSF's intelligence, they were able to nab Ali red-handed.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, and a forest offence case will be registered following all official procedures. On Saturday, Ali will be produced to court for a legal hearing.