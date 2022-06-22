Justice Rashmin Manharbhai Chhaya will take oath on June 23 at 9:30 AM in the Durbar Hall of Raj Bhavan as the new Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court replacing Justice N Kotiswar Singh. Governor of Assam Prof. Jagdish Mukhi will administer the oath to Chief Justice designate Mr.Justice Rashmin Manharbhai Chhaya. He was recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium. Justice Chhaya formerly served as a Judge of the Gujarat High Court.

Justice Chhaya enrolled as an Advocate with the Bar Council of Gujarat in 1984 and joined the offices of M/s YJ Trivedi, Trade Mark Attorney and Purnanand and Company Government Solicitors.

Following that, in 1991, he was appointed Assistant Government Pleader and Additional Public Prosecutor at the Gujarat High Court, where he worked till March 1995.

On February 17, 2011, he was appointed as an Additional Judge of the Gujarat High Court, and on January 28, 2013, he was confirmed as a permanent Judge. He was born on 12 January 1961 at Veraval, Gujarat. He did Law at L.A. Shah Law College.