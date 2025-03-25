Ratul Kumar Das has been removed from the position of School Inspector for Barpeta, Assam. In his place, Sangeeta Sarkar, an Assistant Commissioner in Barpeta, has been appointed as the new Inspector of Schools.



According to an official order issued by the District Commissioner of Barpeta, the decision to relieve Ratul Kumar Das of his duties was made for administrative reasons and in the greater public interest. The order further states that he has been released from all additional responsibilities, including his roles as Principal and Headmaster of various schools under the Barpeta District Circle (BDC).



The reshuffle follows Government Order No. SA-15/107/2023, dated November 28, 2023, and was implemented with the approval of the Hon’ble Guardian Minister of Barpeta district. The order specifies that Sangeeta Sarkar will take over immediately as the new School Inspector for Barpeta District Circle (BDC).