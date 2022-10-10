An unfortunate incident of a speeding truck hitting a rhinoceros on a highway in Assam's Kaziranga has grabbed a strong reaction from actress Raveena Tandon.

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, Raveena condemned the incident and asked authorities to fence off the roads and highways that pass through the forests.

''Why can’t we fence off the roads and highways that are cutting through the forests????? Under/ over passes desperately needed!!! 🤦🏻‍♀️ when will we learn and act,'' she tweeted.

Why can’t we fence off the roads and highways that are cutting through the forests????? Under/ over passes desperately needed!!! 🤦🏻‍♀️ when will we learn and act! https://t.co/YTZ4ST7Gu2 — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) October 9, 2022

On October 9, a video made headlines, wherein, it can be seen the truck trying to avoid hitting the rhino by changing lanes at the last moment but failed to do so.

Later, after being hit by the truck, the rhino stands up on its feet attempting to get off the road but falls again.

Reacting to the incident, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the government is currently working on a special 32-km elevated corridor at Kaziranga to save animals.

Sharing the video of the same, the Assam CM tweeted, ''“Rhinos are our special friends; we’ll not allow any infringement on their space. In this unfortunate incident at Haldibari the Rhino survived; the vehicle intercepted & fined. Meanwhile, in our resolve to save animals at Kaziranga we’re working on a special 32-km elevated corridor”.

Rhinos are our special friends; we’ll not allow any infringement on their space.



In this unfortunate incident at Haldibari the Rhino survived; vehicle intercepted & fined. Meanwhile in our resolve to save animals at Kaziranga we’re working on a special 32-km elevated corridor. pic.twitter.com/z2aOPKgHsx — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 9, 2022

Earlier this year, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the Centre had cleared the 35-kilometer project worth Rs. 6,000 crores. However, officials from the Public Works Department stated that they were waiting for approval from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.