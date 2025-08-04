Assam reclaims 1,000 bighas of forest land in Golaghat as 350 families evicted

In a sweeping eviction operation, the Assam government on Sunday cleared nearly 1,000 bighas—over 133 hectares—of alleged encroached forest land in the Nambor South Reserve Forest of Golaghat district, displacing more than 350 families.

The move comes a day after the first phase of a massive five-day drive to clear nearly 11,000 bighas of encroachments from the Rengma Reserve Forest concluded. Authorities began a fresh phase on Sunday targeting illegal settlements in Gelajan and No. 3 Rajapukhuri areas.

According to an official release, the operation proceeded without resistance, with coordinated efforts from multiple agencies ensuring a peaceful execution. Senior officials, including Special Chief Secretary (Forest) M K Yadav, Golaghat Deputy Commissioner Pulak Mahanta, and Superintendent of Police Rajen Singh, were on the ground to supervise the drive.



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The eviction initiative is part of a larger ecological restoration strategy by the state, aimed at reclaiming forest land and curbing illegal encroachment. “With significant progress made today, the drive is set to continue in the coming days, reinforcing the state’s commitment to protecting its vital forest ecosystems,” the statement added.

The operation was jointly carried out by the Assam Forest Department, Golaghat District Administration, Assam Police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and the Government of Nagaland.

Earlier, around 1,500 families—mostly Muslims—were evicted during the Rengma Reserve Forest drive in Uriamghat near the Assam-Nagaland border under Sarupathar subdivision.

Authorities have also issued eviction notices to 205 households in the Negheribil area of Merapani under the Doyang Reserve Forest.

That phase is scheduled to begin on August 8.