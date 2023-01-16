Director General of Police (DGP) Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta on January 15 said that cime against women in Assam has come down drastically in 2022. The DGP thanked Assam Polices's ‘no-nonsense’ approach towards the criminals in the state.

Addressing the media in Guwahati, The DGP said that not only crime against women but also the overall crime graph has witnessed a sharp downfall in 2022.

Mahanta said that the total number of crimes against women cases has come down to 12,034 cases in 2022 as against 29,046 cases in 2021 and also against an annual average of 27,240 cases during the period 2017- 2021.



“This is due to the setting up of Special Cells for Women in collaboration with the TATA Institute of Social Sciences, a coordinated approach by all stakeholders like Assam Police, Social Welfare Department, NGOs, Labour Department, Health and Education Department and due to capacity building and sensitization programmes for Assam Police,” he said.

The DGP informed that even the crimes against children have come down to 4,306 as against 5,282 in the previous year. Similarly, the number of human trafficking cases has also come down to 96 cases as against 203 in 2022.

The crime rate in Assam which was at an average of 366 cases per lakh of population has now come down to 200 cases per lakh of population due to various steps taken by Assam Police, said the DGP adding that the case pendency has also drastically come down to 58,908 cases at the end of 2022 as against 95,994 cases at the end of 2021 and more than a lakh case at the end of 2020.

The DGP said, “These actions have resulted in crime prevention and the number of cases reported has come down to 69,439 at the end of 2022 as against 1, 33,239 at the end of 2021. Further, the charge sheet percentage has also gone up to 48 percent in the year 2022 as against 39 percent in the previous year. The cyber crimes reported in the State have also come down to 1,781 cases as against 4,846 cases in the year 2021.”

According to the police chief, the number of crimes against property has drastically come down from 29,113 in 2021 to 14,381 in 2022. Similarly, the dacoity cases reported have also come down to 85 cases in 2022 as against 188 in 2021.

On the other hand, due to an all-out effort against crimes related to narcotics, a total of 2,878 cases were registered under the NDPS Act cases in the year 2022 as against 455 cases in 2018, 828 cases in the year 2019, 980 cases in 2020 and 2,271 cases in 2021.

Assam Police arrested 4,691 2 drug traffickers, seized 112 kg of Heroin, 49,000 kg of Ganja, 52 lakh tablets, more than 21 lakh Cough Syrup bottles, 215 kgs of Opium, etc. in 2022.

“Use of technology and forensics by Assam Police is now the focus area and lots of steps are being taken to use scientific aids in investigation and to set up new regional and mobile forensic science laboratories in various parts of the State along with upgradation of state FSL at Guwahati. Assam Police is following a two-pronged strategy of public friendly policing on the one hand and a no-nonsense approach towards the criminals on the other,” said the DGP.

DGP Mahanta also spoke about the steps taken to ensure the terror operatives to not enter the state. He said that around many error module has been busted in the state.

"We have seen modus operandi in many placesThey enter the Madrassa as a Maulana and are trying to radicalize people.", Bhaskar Mahanta said.

" We have even spoken to religious leaders to help us to find those kind of people. Even Muslim leaders are against radicalization and they are supporting the government in its fight against the terrorist activties in the state.", Mahanta added.