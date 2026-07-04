Assam records 15% growth in GST collection in June, outpaces national average

Assam recorded a 15% year-on-year growth in Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection in June, outperforming the national average of 9%, Finance Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said on Saturday, July 4.

The state collected Rs 1,437 crore in GST during June 2026, compared with Rs 1,255 crore in the corresponding month last year.

In a post on X, Mr. Baruah said the growth placed Assam among the country's top-performing major states.

He attributed the increase in revenue to measures aimed at improving tax compliance, plugging revenue leakages, strengthening digital tax administration and widening the tax base.

The Minister also said GST collection during the first quarter of the current financial year (April–June) stood at Rs 4,467 crore, up from Rs 3,026 crore collected during the same period in 2025.

According to officials, Assam outperformed several larger states, including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Delhi, Haryana and West Bengal in GST growth during the month.

Mr. Baruah said the government remained committed to transparent governance, robust revenue mobilisation and strengthening the state's fiscal position. He also credited the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for reinforcing Assam's fiscal foundations.