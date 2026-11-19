Assam has recorded a 15 per cent increase in road accidents, prompting the state government to intensify enforcement measures across the state, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on November 18.

The intensified drive, being carried out jointly by the Transport Department and Assam Police, focuses on checking vehicle fitness, preventing drunk driving and improving road safety.

In a post on X, Sarma said 25 per cent of the reported road accidents occurred between 6 pm and 9 pm, highlighting the need for stricter monitoring during evening hours.

"You must have witnessed hectic vigil by Transport Dept and Assam Police in Assam's roads over the last few days," the chief minister said, explaining the reason behind the increased enforcement activity.

He added that the government's efforts were aimed at bringing down accident figures and ensuring that "vehicles are fit, drivers are sober and roads safe for everyone".

The extensive enforcement drive will continue until at least January 15, 2027, after which the government will assess its impact and analyse the results, Sarma said.

The increased vigil comes amid concerns over road safety in Assam, particularly during evening hours, when a significant share of accidents is reported. The focus on vehicle fitness and driver sobriety is part of the state's efforts to curb traffic violations and reduce road mishaps.

The government is expected to review the outcome of the campaign after its scheduled conclusion in January.