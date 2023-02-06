Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 6 said that the teenage pregnancy ratio in Assam is quite alarming which stands at 16.8 per cent and added that Assam Government's drive against child marriage is for public health and public welfare.

Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister said that Government is resolved and determined to continue the drive until Government fulfil its objective of eradicating the evils of child marriage.

The Chief Minister urged the people to cooperate with the Government in controlling the menace of child marriage. So far Assam has registered 6, 20, 867 number of pregnant women out of which 1,04, 264 are below the age of 19. Dhubri and South Salamara has the highest number of registered cases which stands at 51, 831 and 14, 438 are below the age of 19.

Barpeta district has the highest percentage of teenage pregnancy whihc is 28 per cent and number pf pregnant women registered is 40,581. Tinsukia district has the lowest percentage of teenage pregnancy whihc is at 8.4 per cent and total number of registered cases is 21, 558. Dima Haso on the other hand has the lowest number of pregnant women below the age of 19 which stands at 431.

A total of 2,441 persons have been arrested across the state as the crackdown on child marriage continues in the state, said Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 6.

''Total arrest so far - 2441. Crackdown against Child marriage continues in Assam,'' the Assam CM tweeted.

Till February 5, Assam police had arrested 2278 persons in connection with the cases related to child marriage across the state & have registered 4074 cases.

139 persons have been arrested related to child marriages in Biswanath, 130 in Barpeta, 126 in Dhubri, 123 in Baksa, 117 in Bongaigaon, 101 in Nagaon, 94 in Kokrajhar, 85 in Kamrup, 84 each in Goalpara and Udalguri district.

Earlier in the day, a total of 111 people booked in child marriage cases have been sentenced to jail in Assam’s Dhubri district.

A total of 126 people who were arrested in connection with child marriage, were presented before the court on February 4 following which the court sentenced 111 culprits to jail.