Assam records 28% decline in crime cases in two years
Assam Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah on May 8, said Assam has recorded one of the sharpest declines in crime rates in the country, citing the latest Crime in India 2024 report released by the National Crime Records Bureau.
- The state registered 49,552 cases in 2024 against 64,959 in 2023
- The tally was down from 68,937 cases recorded in 2022
- Assam's crime rate stood at 137 cases per lakh population
Assam Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah on May 8, said Assam has recorded one of the sharpest declines in crime rates in the country, citing the latest Crime in India 2024 report released by the National Crime Records Bureau.
In a post on X, the minister said Assam registered 49,552 crime cases in 2024, compared to 64,959 cases in 2023 and 68,937 cases in 2022, marking a 28 per cent decline over the last two years.
According to the NCRB data cited by him, Assam’s crime rate currently stands at 137 cases per lakh population, significantly lower than the national average of 418.
The report also showed an improvement in the state’s charge-sheeting rate, which rose to 67.1 per cent in 2024 from below 50 per cent in previous years, indicating faster investigations and stronger legal follow-up.
He said the figures reflect the impact of sustained governance, stronger policing, and the state’s collective efforts towards ensuring peace, stability, and development.
He added that after decades of facing insurgency and law-and-order challenges, Assam is gradually moving towards a new phase focused on peace, growth, and investment.
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