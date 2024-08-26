The state of Assam has reported nearly 1,100 cases of Japanese Encephalitis (JE), malaria, and dengue during June and July this year, leading to 32 deaths, according to data released by the Health and Family Welfare Department.

The department's statistics reveal that 424 cases of Japanese Encephalitis were recorded over the two months. Of these, 48 cases were detected in June, while the number surged to 376 in July. The disease claimed one life in June and 28 in July.

Malaria also posed a significant threat, with 166 cases reported in June and 187 in July. The disease resulted in three fatalities in June. Meanwhile, dengue, another mosquito-borne disease, saw 80 cases in June and 214 in July, though no deaths were reported.

In response to the situation, the Assam Health Department has intensified efforts to curb the spread of these diseases. Measures include extensive fogging, targeted larvicidal spraying, and the release of larvivorous fish in drains to reduce mosquito breeding.

The state government continues to monitor the situation closely, aiming to prevent further loss of life and control the spread of these vector-borne diseases.