The northeastern state of Assam has reported 344 new COVID-19 cases – the highest single-day infections recorded in the past five months, bringing the total caseload to 7,26,294.

Dibrugarh reported the highest number of infections on Monday with 58 cases, followed by Kamrup (Rural) – with 49 cases, Kamrup (Metro)– with 43, and no death reported as of today. The recovery rate stands at 98.65%.

On the other hand, Mizoram registered a total of 89 new COVID-19 cases, and zero fatalities in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of the state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

With the rapid increase of Covid19 positive cases in the state, the Tripura High Court also announced new instructions for the court on Monday to prevent the viral disease from spreading. Tripura has recorded 109 Covid19 cases in the last six days and the positivity rate remains at 4.05 percent.

It needs mention here, that India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,36,22,651 with 16,678 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased to 1,30,713, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.