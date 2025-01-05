Assam recorded 481 incidents of drunk driving on December 31 and January 1. Additionally, 109 driving licenses (DLs) were seized on the occasion of New Year's Eve and Day.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on his official X handle, reiterated the efforts of the state police as well as the transport department in maintaining a strict vigil against drunk driving.

He stated, "The lesser road accident cases this year has been due to the relentless efforts of Assam police and Transport Assam in maintaining a strict vigil against drunk driving in Assam."

The chief minister stressed on 'safer roads' across the state, informing that the police also registered 160 non-FIR cases against individuals involved in drunk driving.

Ahead of the New Year celebrations earlier, the Assam police had rolled out a witty and impactful campaign to discourage drunk driving, combining humour with a strong message on responsibility.

The campaign’s tagline, “Assam Police's Hottest New Year Deal: Drive sober, regret nothing, and wake up without handcuffs or a hangover,” gained widespread attention for its innovative approach.