GUWAHATI: According to the Union Home Ministry, in the period between January 1, 2017 and January 31, 2022, 191 police “encounter killings” were reported from Chhattisgarh followed by Uttar Pradesh (117), Assam (50), Jharkhand (49), Odisha (36), Jammu and Kashmir (35), Maharashtra (26), Bihar (22), Haryana (15 ) and Tamil Nadu (14).

As many as 655 police encounter killings have been reported from across the country in the last five years, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai told Parliament today.

13 cases each were reported from Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, and Arunachal Pradesh, nine each from Andhra Pradesh and Meghalaya, and eight each from Rajasthan and Delhi.

Rai was responding to Bharatiya Janata Party member Varun Gandhi’s question on the number of such killings in the country.

In response to Varun Gandhi’s question on ongoing probes against police officers on charges of “encounter killings” and the number of them convicted in such cases, Rai said that no such record is maintained centrally as police and public order are state subjects.

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