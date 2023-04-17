Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, announced on April 16 that the state has recorded a staggering 575% growth in tourist arrivals in the financial year 2022–2023. The state welcomed over 1 crore tourists during this period, making it a significant milestone for Assam's tourism industry.

This announcement comes after Sarma inaugurated a 200-room resort developed by the Mayfair Group in Sonapur, near Guwahati, which will boost tourism infrastructure in the state. Sarma tweeted, “I was pleased to inaugurate a stunning 200-room resort developed by the Mayfair Group near Guwahati to support greater tourism infrastructure. All the best to the management.”

According to Padmapani Bora, MD of the Assam Tourism Development Corporation, 17.5 lakh domestic arrivals were registered in the previous fiscal year, 2021–2022. Additionally, Assam contributed almost 10 million out of 11.8 million tourists who visited the Northeast, indicating a significant rise in interest among tourists.

Bora credited the growth to the state's tourism industry becoming more organised, and its website being robust, with in-depth location information and online booking options. He further added that “the ease of conducting business and the general peace are important factors fostering growth in the tourism sector.”

President Droupadi Murmu also visited Assam recently, which was a significant boost to the state's tourism industry. On her three-day visit to Assam, she undertook a jeep safari at Bagori range and witnessed the screening of the Oscar-winning documentary "Elephant Whispers." She also attended a cultural event showcasing Assam's rich culture and heritage. On April 8, the President inaugurated the Gaj Ustav at Kaziranga, which celebrates 30 years of elephant conservation in India. The President also attended the platinum jubilee celebration of the Gauhati high court in Guwahati.