Assam on Friday reported 707 new COVID-19 cases, which took the caseload in the state to 7,28,616. According to National Health Mission, two new pandemic-related deaths increased the death toll to 7,992.

Fresh coronavirus patients were detected across the state from 6,123 sample tests in the last 24 hours, while the positivity rate stood at 11.55 per cent.

Jorhat district registered the highest number of COVID-19 cases with 93 persons testing positive, followed by 69 in Kamrup Metro, 67 in Dibrugarh and 58 in Goalpara.

Currently, the total active cases increase to 3,150 and 139 more patients have recovered from the virus.

Meanwhile, the recoveries tally rose to 7,17,472, according to the bulletin.

The recovery rate in Assam stood at 98.47 per cent, the report stated further.

India on Friday reported 20,038 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed via a bulletin.

The new cases take the country’s active caseload to 1,39,073.

The new cases were detected from a total of 4,50,820 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative count to 86.86 crores.

It recorded 47 deaths taking the total death toll to 5,25,604. India also recorded 16,994 recoveries in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 4,30,45,350.

Notably, the active cases now stand at 0.32 percent and the recovery rate is currently at 98.48 per cent. The daily positivity rate is at 4.44 per cent and the weekly positivity rate is 4.30 per cent.

The nation’s Covid-19 vaccine coverage now stands at a cumulative 199.47 crore vaccine doses administered so far, with 18,92,969 doses given in the last 24 hours under the nationwide vaccination drive.