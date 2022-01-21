GUWAHATI: Assam on Thursday registered nearly five per cent fall in fresh COVID-19 cases compared to the previous day as 7,929 more people tested positive for the infection.

Guwahati city, reported 1,716 fresh cases against 1,929 infections detected on the previous day. It has recorded a total of 1,46,328 infections so far.

The new infections were detected from 61,359 tests done on Thursday, while the positivity rate increased to 12.92 per cent.

The bulletin said the number of recoveries declined by over 28 per cent as 1,960 persons recuperated from the disease on Thursday compared to 2,723 people on Wednesday.

In Assam, 6,29,332 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered from COVID-19.

During the day, 12 people succumbed to the disease, down from 15 on Wednesday.

The deaths were reported from Jorhat, Nagaon, Bongaigaon, Cachar, Dhemaji, Goalpara, Kamrup, Nalbari, Sonitpur, and Tinsukia districts.

With this, the total number of deaths of COVID-19 infected people has gone up to 7,607, including 1,347 with co-morbidities.

Currently, the state has 41,118 active cases.