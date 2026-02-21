Assam records 84 per cent drop in under-18 child marriages: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam has registered an 84 per cent decline in child marriages involving girls below the age of 18, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday, February 21, attributing the sharp fall to sustained enforcement and focused government intervention.

Sharing the update on X, the Chief Minister stated that the administration’s firm approach has begun yielding measurable results.

“We chose to act and we are seeing the difference. Through sustained enforcement and clear intent, we are protecting childhood, supporting mothers and ensuring accountability,” he wrote.

According to Sarma, the state has also recorded a 91 per cent decline in child marriages involving boys below 21 years. Additionally, teenage pregnancies have dropped by 75 per cent. Authorities have achieved a 95 per cent chargesheet rate in cases related to child marriage, he added.

The Chief Minister said the progress reflects the government’s commitment to safeguarding children’s rights and ensuring safety, dignity and opportunities for every child in Assam.

Global agencies such as UNICEF have consistently highlighted the adverse consequences of child marriage. Girls married before 18 face a higher risk of domestic violence and are significantly less likely to complete their education. Early marriage is also associated with poorer health and economic outcomes, often perpetuating cycles of disadvantage across generations.

Teenage motherhood poses greater medical risks for both mother and child, while early marriage can isolate girls from social networks and limit their participation in community life. At a broader level, the practice carries economic costs, undermining long-term growth and human development.