Assam records biggest fall in child marriages, surpasses national average: Report

Assam has reported the steepest decline in child marriages in India, outpacing the national average, according to a new survey by a child rights organisation.

The study, covering April 2022 to March 2025, found an 84 per cent drop in cases among girls and a 91% fall among boys in the state. Nationally, the decline stood at 69 per cent for girls and 72 per cent for boys.

The findings were released in a report titled “Tipping Point to Zero: Evidence Towards a Child Marriage Free India” by the Centre for Legal Action and Behaviour Change for Children (C-LAB), an initiative of the NGO Just Rights for Children (JRC). The report was launched during a side event at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Legal action emerged as a decisive factor in Assam’s success. Over three-fourths of respondents in the state said prosecution through FIRs and arrests played a major role, alongside awareness campaigns. The state government’s strict enforcement, “zero tolerance” policy, and coordination with civil society and central government agencies were also credited.

Maharashtra and Bihar followed Assam with a 70 per cent decline each in child marriages among girls, while Rajasthan recorded 66 per cent and Karnataka 55 per cent.

JRC recognised Assam’s efforts by announcing the “Champions of Change” Award for Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The organisation, which works with more than 250 NGOs nationwide, has eight partner groups operating in 30 of Assam’s 35 districts.

Awareness of child marriage laws in Assam is near universal, with 99 per cent of respondents reporting familiarity. Television was cited as the top information source (92%), followed by NGOs (76 per cent). Nearly all respondents were also aware of the central government’s Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat campaign launched in 2024, and 95 per cent reported having taken its pledge against child marriage.

The report highlighted the state government’s Nijut Moina 2.0 scheme, which supports girls in continuing education, as another factor in delaying early marriages.

Despite progress, awareness of specialised mechanisms such as child welfare committees (31 per cent) and helplines (22 per cent) remained low.

The report recommended stricter enforcement of laws, compulsory marriage registration, village-level promotion of the Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat portal, and the declaration of a national day against child marriage.

The study was based on surveys in 757 villages across five states, including 150 in Assam, and involved frontline workers such as ASHAs, Anganwadi staff, teachers, and Panchayat members. (With inputs from PTI)