The Election Commission of India (ECI) on June 6 reported that Assam achieved the highest voter turnout among all states in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, recording an impressive 81.56 percent. In contrast, Bihar registered the lowest turnout at 56.19 percent. Nationally, the overall voter turnout stood at 65.79 percent.

Within Assam, the Dhubri constituency emerged as a standout, boasting a remarkable voter turnout of 92.08 percent. Other constituencies such as Barpeta and Nagaon also demonstrated strong civic engagement, with turnouts of 85.24 percent and 84.97 percent, respectively.

Assam's election process was conducted over three phases. The first phase on April 19 saw a turnout of 78.25 percent, followed by 77.35 percent in the second phase on April 26. The final phase on May 7 saw a surge in voter participation, reaching 81.71 percent. Dhubri and Barpeta were part of the third phase, while Nagaon participated in the second phase.

Dhubri, with approximately 2.6 million registered voters, saw around 2.45 million individuals casting their ballots. Despite geographical challenges, including navigating the Brahmaputra River, voters displayed exceptional commitment. Social media platforms were flooded with visuals of voters traveling by boat to reach polling stations.

The significant turnout in Dhubri is attributed to demographic shifts, notably the transfer of several Muslim-majority areas to the constituency. This change, coupled with the rise of contender Rakibul Hussain and increased youth participation, points to a shifting political landscape favoring regional parties.

In stark contrast, Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar constituency recorded the lowest voter turnout at 38.48 percent, followed by Bihar’s Nawada at 43.17 percent.



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