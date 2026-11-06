Assam has reported a decline in the share of maternal deaths attributed to sepsis, from 21 per cent in July to 8 per cent in October 2026, with the state being invited by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to share its infection-control practices with other states.

Assam Health Minister Ashok Singhal shared the development on November 5, stating that the ministry had invited the state to demonstrate its infection-prevention model to states reporting a high incidence of maternal deaths due to sepsis.

The model will be presented during a virtual discussion scheduled for November 6 on infection prevention, control and management using digital platforms.

According to departmental data, the proportion of maternal deaths attributed to sepsis declined steadily over four months, from 21 per cent in July to 13 per cent in August, 11 per cent in September and 8 per cent in October.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, while sharing Singhal's post, described the development as an important milestone in the state's efforts to eliminate maternal mortality.

"This is a very important milestone in our journey to eliminate maternal mortality from Assam," Sarma said, adding that the state was glad to share its learnings and experiences with other states so that India could collectively address the challenge.

Singhal credited doctors, nurses, frontline health workers and the National Health Mission (NHM) team for their efforts in reducing sepsis-related maternal deaths.

He said the state would continue to focus on strengthening infection prevention, early detection and effective treatment to protect mothers.

Maternal sepsis is a life-threatening condition caused by an infection during pregnancy, childbirth or the post-partum period. Timely diagnosis, infection control and appropriate treatment are critical to preventing complications and maternal deaths.