Assam records first IVF-born calf using embryo transfer technology

Assam has recorded a major breakthrough in the livestock sector with the birth of its first IVF-borne calf using advanced embryo transfer technology.

The achievement was made by a team of scientists from the College of Veterinary Science under Assam Veterinary and Fishery University, led by Dr Manjyoti Bhuyan, along with Dr Manna Baruti and Dr Raju Deka.

The female calf, belonging to the Gir breed, was born on March 26 at a dairy farm in Sonapur in Kamrup district. Weighing 23 kg at birth, the calf is reported to be healthy and active.

Scientists said the development marks a significant step in the use of assisted reproductive technologies in the State, enabling faster multiplication of superior cattle breeds and improving dairy productivity.

They added that the success demonstrates the viability of IVF and embryo transfer technologies under field conditions and is expected to encourage wider adoption among farmers in Assam and the Northeast.

Further outcomes are anticipated under the ongoing programme, including the birth of Lakhimi and Lakhimi-Gir crossbred calves in the coming months, which are expected to contribute to breed development and conservation efforts.

The achievement is seen as a boost to scientific innovation in the dairy sector, with potential to enhance farmers’ income and strengthen sustainable livestock practices in the region.