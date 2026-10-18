Assam records highest-ever 9,002 Durga Puja pandals: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam has recorded its highest-ever number of Durga Puja pandals, with 9,002 community celebrations across the state in 2026, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday, attributing the rise to the “peace, trust and harmony” prevailing in the state.

In a post on social media on October 18, Sarma thanked Puja committees, volunteers, police personnel and other public servants for their efforts in organising the celebrations.

“9,002 Durga Puja pandals: Assam's highest ever. This reflects the peace, trust and harmony that prevail across Assam today,” the chief minister wrote. He also expressed his “heartfelt gratitude” to those working “day and night” to make the celebrations possible, concluding his message with “Joi Maa Durga”.

Figures shared by the chief minister showed that Assam had 8,381 Durga Puja pandals in 2024 and 8,521 in 2025. The 2026 tally marks an increase of 481 pandals over last year and 621 compared with 2024.

The increase comes as Durga Puja continues to draw large public participation across Assam, with community committees combining religious observances with elaborate decorations, artistic installations and cultural themes. Guwahati remains one of the major centres of the festivities, with neighbourhoods across the city hosting celebrations that attract devotees and visitors.

Several prominent pandals in the state capital have adopted themes inspired by mythology, architecture and indigenous heritage this year. At Bishnupur Sarbajanin Durga Puja, the theme ‘Naaglok’ draws on the mythical realm of serpents. The installation features a water-based setting that allows visitors to approach the idol by boat. The puja, marking its 76th year, is among the city's major attractions.

Chatribari Durga Puja has focused on Assam's indigenous communities, showcasing the traditions, attire and identities of 14 communities, including the Bodo, Mising, Rabha, Deori and Koch-Rajbongshi. Its pandal, standing more than 60 feet tall, incorporates traditional musical instruments and cultural displays.

Other attractions include a Thailand-inspired pandal at Rest Camp Kalibari in Pandu, which blends Hindu and Buddhist architectural elements, and an installation inspired by the Jagannath Temple at Kamakhya Nagar in Adabari. Yubatirtha Club in Panbazar has also adopted a Dashavatar theme drawing on the architecture of the Jagannath Temple.

Alongside these elaborate installations, longstanding community celebrations continue to play a central role in the festival. Uzan Bazar Barowari Puja, regarded as Guwahati's oldest Durga Puja celebration, traces its origins to a private celebration by the Ahom royal family in 1821 before becoming a community event in 1889.

The record tally highlights the scale of this year's celebrations, spanning established community pujas and newer themed installations across the state. Sarma credited the committees and volunteers organising the festivities, as well as police and other public personnel responsible for managing crowds and maintaining order during the festival.