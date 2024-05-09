In a recent press conference held in Kaliabor, Assam, Health Minister Keshav Mahanta addressed the pressing issue of dengue outbreak in the region and extended his gratitude towards the Education Minister for the successful High School (HS) examination results and the implementation of a new education policy.

Minister Mahanta began by acknowledging the gravity of the dengue situation in Assam, revealing that a total of 106 cases have been reported from various districts between January and May of this year. He detailed the distribution of cases, stating that while there have been 2 cases in Baska, 5 in Barpeta, 1 in Bongaigaon, 6 in Cachar, and 3 in Sharaideu over the past few days, fortunately, there have been no fatalities attributed to dengue thus far.

Despite the concerning numbers, Minister Mahanta offered reassurance by highlighting a decrease in the number of dengue cases compared to the previous year. He credited the proactive measures taken by the health department in combating the spread of the disease and emphasized the department's commitment to swift action.

One of the key strategies employed by the health department has been the widespread fogging operations in various affected areas, a measure aimed at reducing mosquito populations and curbing the transmission of the dengue virus.

Amidst discussions on public health concerns, Minister Mahanta took a moment to extend congratulations to all students who successfully cleared the HS examinations. He expressed his satisfaction with the efficiency demonstrated by the education department in conducting the exams and implementing the new education policy.

Furthermore, Minister Mahanta expressed gratitude towards the Education Minister for his collaboration and support in ensuring the smooth functioning of the education sector.

As Assam continues to grapple with the dengue outbreak, Minister Mahanta's remarks underscore both the challenges faced by the healthcare system and the concerted efforts being made to address them. Additionally, the acknowledgment of educational achievements reflects the government's commitment to holistic development and well-being of the populace.