Assam records over 11.6 lakh households in Census 2027 self-enumeration

Assam has completed the Self Enumeration (SE) phase of Census 2027, with 11,64,586 households submitting their details online during the exercise that concluded on August 16.

Cachar, Sribhumi and Kokrajhar recorded the highest participation among the districts, emerging as the top three performers in the state.

Director of Census Operations, Assam, Biswajit Pegu, IAS, announced the completion of the exercise at a press conference at the Directorate of Census Operations on Monday. He thanked residents for their participation and cooperation during the self-enumeration period.

The next phase of the census — the Houselisting and Housing Census — began across Assam on Monday and will continue until September 15. During this phase, trained enumerators will visit households across the state to collect the required information.

Pegu said the exercise would follow the census principle of “No Omission, No Duplication”, with measures in place to ensure that information provided by residents remains confidential.

He also said census data is protected under the law. Information collected during the census, he noted, is not admissible as evidence in a court of law under the Census Act, 1948.

State Nodal Officer for Census 2027 and Additional Secretary in Assam’s General Administration Department, Partha Pegu, also attended the press conference. He stressed the need for continued public cooperation as the house-to-house phase gets underway.

The Directorate of Census Operations has urged residents to cooperate with enumerators visiting their homes and provide the information required to ensure complete and accurate coverage of the state.