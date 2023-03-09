The Holi festival celebrations in Assam saw a staggering Rs 10 crore 62 lakh worth of liquor sold on March 7 and March 8. According to reports, liquor sales worth Rs 9 crore 58 lakh were recorded on the 7th of March and Rs 1 crore 4 lakh on the 8th of March.

The ever-busy streets of Guwahati turned into a sea of colors as people, both young and old, came out to celebrate the festival of colors. Despite the interplay of the sun and clouds, Holi enthusiasts enjoyed the festival to the fullest by applying various types of powdered colors on each other.

The festival, which is considered one of the biggest festivals of the Hindus, was celebrated with great fanfare across the state. People from all age groups, especially teenagers, were involved in merry making.

The officials on duty kept incidents at bay by checking troublemakers and keeping an eye out for drunk drivers. Traffic police personnel were deployed to prevent any mishaps.

Holi enthusiasts gathered at Fancy Bazaar, Guwahati, and splashed vibrant colors on each other while grooving to the beats of Holi songs. People also participated in community feasting, with stalls laid out on the streets loaded with mouth-watering munchies.

The Fancy Bazaar in Guwahati saw a massive gathering, with the streets now clearing out and leaving behind a trail of colors, fun, and memories. As the celebrations come to an end, people are left with memories to cherish for a lifetime.