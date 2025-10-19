Assam records steepest decline in child marriages across India, new survey reveals

Assam has achieved the most significant reduction in child marriages among all surveyed Indian states, with an 84 per cent decline among girls and 91 per cent among boys, according to a recent report by Just Rights for Children.

The findings, published in the report "Tipping Point to Zero: Evidence Towards a Child Marriage Free India," position the northeastern state as a leader in combating the practice that has long plagued various regions of the country.

The survey examined multiple states, with Maharashtra and Bihar both recording 70 per cent declines, followed by Rajasthan at 66 per cent and Karnataka at 55 per cent. However, Assam's performance stands notably ahead of these states in terms of percentage reduction.

Child marriage remains illegal in India under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, which sets the legal age of marriage at 18 for women and 21 for men. The practice has been linked to numerous adverse outcomes, including educational disruption, health complications, and perpetuation of poverty cycles.

The steep decline in Assam suggests that enforcement mechanisms, awareness campaigns, and socio-economic interventions in the state have gained considerable traction. The higher reduction rate among boys compared to girls, while both showing substantial progress, indicates that child marriages involving male minors have been particularly targeted or have become less socially acceptable.

While the data shows encouraging progress, child rights advocates emphasise that the work remains incomplete until child marriages are completely eliminated. The percentages indicate improvement from previous baseline measurements, but the report does not specify the absolute numbers of child marriages still occurring in these states.