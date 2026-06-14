Assam records zero dengue deaths in 2024-25, says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on June 14 highlighted a major public health achievement, stating that the state recorded zero dengue fatalities during 2024-25.

Sharing the achievement on social media platform X, the Chief Minister described it as a significant milestone in Assam's efforts to combat vector-borne diseases and strengthen public health systems.

The announcement underscores the success of coordinated measures undertaken by the state government, including intensified surveillance, mosquito control drives, public awareness campaigns, early detection, and timely medical intervention.

The achievement reflects Assam's sustained focus on preventing the spread of dengue and reducing mortality associated with the disease. Health authorities have continued to emphasize community participation, sanitation measures, and preventive healthcare to keep mosquito-borne diseases under control.

Calling the figure "ZERO," the Chief Minister highlighted the accomplishment as a landmark success in vector-borne disease management and a testament to the collective efforts of healthcare workers, local bodies, and the public in safeguarding public health across the state.