Assam State Level Recruitment Commission will be declaring the results of the third-grade posts on May 3 respectively.

The results will be announced for 11,510 vacancies.

The results will be available on the official website of the Board of Secondary Education (SEBA). The appointment letters will be handed over to the selected candidates on May 11 in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Earlier state cabinet minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said that the newly inducted recruits will join their respective offices from June 1 this year.

Also Read: Assam Direct Recruitment Commission to declare results of 3rd and 4th grade posts on May 6

Taking to his Twitter handle, Assam CM wrote, "Finally, the day has arrived. Tomorrow (May 3rd) at 11 am, the recruitment commission for Grade 3 posts will announce the results for 11,510 vacancies. This is a major accomplishment as we are making progress towards 1 lakh regular appointments in various departments."

Finally, the day has arrived. Tomorrow (May 3rd) at 11 am, the recruitment commission for Grade 3 posts will announce the results for 11,510 vacancies.

This is a major accomplishment as we are making progress towards 1 lakh regular appointments in various departments — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 2, 2023

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also stated that the state government has advertised 94,000 job vacancies and 6,000 job vacancies will be advertised in June this year.

