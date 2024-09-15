The Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) for Group III government positions was conducted smoothly on Sunday, with no reported incidents across the 2,305 examination centres in the state. Tight security measures and a three-and-a-half-hour suspension of internet services ensured the process was free from disruptions.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his satisfaction with the successful completion of the exam. "My deepest gratitude to all the officers and staff of the Assam government who have successfully completed this monumental task without any issue," Sarma posted on X. He reiterated his commitment to transparency in government recruitment processes.

Candidates arrived at the examination centres early, with gates opening at 10 am. Internet services were suspended from 10 am to 1:30 pm as a precaution against potential misuse of mobile applications like Facebook, WhatsApp, and Telegram, which have been linked to previous malpractices.

A total of 11,23,204 candidates were eligible for the exam, which took place at 2,305 centres statewide. The authorities identified 429 centres as 'sensitive' due to their location and historical issues with cheating.

To facilitate the movement of candidates, the Northeast Frontier Railways operated 12 special trains and extended the routes of four regular trains. The Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) oversaw the exam for Class III posts requiring a Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) for recruitment.