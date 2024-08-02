Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on August 2 said that Assam has achieved a major milestone in the state's job recruitment process through a recent post on X. The Chief Minister highlighted that Assam’s revamped government services recruitment model is receiving nationwide acclaim for its transparency, leak-proof system, and timely completion.

Since 2021, the state has successfully provided over 97,000 jobs and is poised to add another 50,000 positions. This transformation comes after a period of inefficiency and corruption allegations under the previous Congress government.

How Assam achieved this milestone:

Addressing a history marked by inefficiency and corruption, the current administration has implemented a fair and transparent recruitment process. Here’s how Assam reformed its job recruitment:

- Scale of execution: Managed 14 lakh applications through 1,240 test centers across 25 districts.

- Selection process: Conducted written tests, shortlisted 58,000 candidates, and completed interviews to select 25,791 candidates for 48 departments using advanced technology.

To achieve these results, the government established the State Level Recruitment Commissions (SLRC) for Class III and IV posts. This initiative streamlined the appointment process by:

Centralized approach: Combining various department appointments and creating a uniform selection procedure.

Tech-driven process: Utilizing technology to ensure a seamless recruitment process with no cheating, paper leaks, or controversies.

- Process highlights

- Advertisement for vacant posts

- Online form fill-up

- Written test

- Shortlisting for skill tests and oral interviews

- Results declaration

- Randomized department allocation

With this new model, Assam has managed to cut the recruitment turnaround time to just 400 days, significantly reducing the financial and logistical burden on both students and the government. This achievement aligns with the Chief Minister’s promise to deliver one lakh government jobs by the end of the electoral term.