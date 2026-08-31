Assam redraws 312 police station limits to match 126 Assembly seats

The Assam government has redrawn the jurisdictional boundaries of 312 police stations to align them with the state’s 126 Legislative Assembly constituencies (LACs), with the changes coming into effect immediately.

The decision follows a resolution adopted at the Superintendents of Police Conference in 2025 that a police station should not fall under the jurisdiction of more than one MLA constituency.

A notification issued on Sunday by Additional Chief Secretary (Home & Political) Ajay Tewari said the realignment was also necessitated by the delimitation of parliamentary and Assembly constituencies carried out by the Election Commission of India.

The Assam Police Headquarters had proposed the changes after receiving reports from senior police officials on boundary areas and the inclusion of villages and urban wards. These details were subsequently verified before the proposal was submitted to the government.

The Home & Political Department said the exercise was aimed at ensuring that police station jurisdictions and LAC boundaries are coterminous, creating a clearer administrative arrangement between policing and elected constituencies.

The government has also said that further adjustments may be made within individual LACs wherever required. Such reorganisation will be undertaken in due course.