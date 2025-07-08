Assam reels under relentless floods: Rivers breach, crops destroyed, thousands displaced

Assam is facing a devastating wave of floods as incessant rains and swollen rivers continue to submerge vast swathes of land across multiple districts. From Doboka in Hojai to Kampur in Nagaon, and from Khumtai to Bokakhat in Golaghat, the situation remains grim with mounting human suffering and infrastructure collapse.

A major breach in the embankment of the Dhansiri River at West Dhudang under Bokakhat sub-division has inundated entire villages, rendering thousands homeless. With floodwaters engulfing the entire area, even relief camps could not be set up. Local farmers have suffered huge losses as standing paddy fields and vegetable crops have been washed away. The lack of elevated ground has intensified the crisis, leaving livestock vulnerable and authorities on high alert amid continued rainfall.

Doboka is witnessing one of the worst flood episodes in recent memory as the Yamuna River has breached its banks, flooding fresh areas including Longlibasti after submerging Doboka town and Dighaljaruni. The connecting road between Jamunamukh and Sarupathar is now under water, posing grave risks to commuters. Ward No. 5 in Doboka is completely submerged. Several residents in relief shelters reported being left with minimal assistance. “We are surviving only on black tea,” lamented one flood victim. The delayed response has led to growing public frustration.

In Nagaon district, Kampur and Kathiatoli regions are reeling under their second wave of floods this year. The overflowing Nishari and Yamuna rivers have submerged agricultural lands and village panchayats. Farmlands in Tetelisora, Jumurmur, and Kathiatoli have been devastated, crushing hopes of harvest during the peak sowing season. Key roads such as Bilchaati-Kathalguri and Mohgarh–Tepati are now impassable, compounding the hardships of affected communities.

The overflowing Dhansiri River has affected over 20 villages in Khumtai, disrupting daily life. The iconic Dhodar Ali road, a key link to NH-39, is submerged near Letekuchapari, disrupting the commute of thousands, including workers from the Numaligarh Refinery. Authorities have warned of further deterioration in the coming days.