Reep Hazarika will take charge as the State Information Commissioner in the Assam State Information Commission.

The Governor of Assam vide notification No. A-12023/1/2022/6 dated 27-09-2023 has appointed Reep Hazarika as State Information Commissioner in the Assam State Information Commission.

Reep Hazarika retired from the post of Managing Director, Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Ltd on 31st July 2023.



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Earlier, Hazarika was a part of the successful commissioning teams of the two prestigious Assam Accord projects- the Assam Accord Refinery and the Assam Gas Cracker Project (formally, NRL and BCPL respectively).

Hazarika completed his schooling at the St. Edmunds School, Shillong and thereafter completed his graduation in Chemical Engineering (Honours) from the revered BITS, Pilani.

He also holds a post-graduate diploma in personnel management from IMM, New Delhi.