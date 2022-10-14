Under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) the Department of Fisheries, Government of Assam handed over two refrigerated four-wheelers vehicles to two beneficiaries at Dhubri on October 14.

The vehicles were distributed by Dhubri DC Anbamuthan MP along with Additional Deputy Commissioner Dhrubajyoti Das and district fishery officer Mahbubur Rahman at the premises of Dhubri Circuit House.

Rahman told reporters that the beneficiaries have to deposit only 20 per cent of the money for the said vehicle provided through the RIDF scheme and the remaining 80 per cent has been funded by the government, under the scheme.

Rahman also said that the refrigerated vehicles were offered by Assam Tata Motors and the beneficiaries will be able to get more benefits in not only buying and selling the fish but also storing in the said vehicle.