Two soldiers of the Indian Army lost their lives during a routine river crossing exercise in West Bengal's Barrackpore.

The soldiers, from the Assam regiment, were identified as Naik Lengkholal and Sepoy Aldrin Hmingthanzwala.

"Lt Gen RP Kalita #ArmyCdrEC and All Ranks offer tribute to the supreme sacrifice of Nk Lengkholal and Sep Aldrin Hmingthanzuala, in the line of duty at Barrackpore while carrying out Assault River crossing exercise. Indian Army stands firm with the bereaved families," the Eastern Command tweeted.

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According to a report, their mortal remains were flown back to their respective homes after completing the necessary formalities, including autopsies conducted to ascertain the cause of death. The army has set up a court of inquiry (CoI) to probe the incident that took place on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Naik Lengkholal of Nagaland and Sepoy Aldrin Hmingthanzuala of Mizoram, both from the Assam Regiment.

